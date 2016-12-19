BILSTEIN CEE to invest CZK 378m in technologies in ČR
BILSTEIN CEE plans to invest CZK 378m in a new technology in the Czech Republic in the coming three years. The planned projects include the purchase of a new packaging line for CZK 94.5m. The supplier will be chosen by mid-2017 and the line is expected to be put into operation in summer 2018. The company will also build new rolling equipment for cold-rolling of steel belts. The project investment will be between CZK 216m and 270m. The company also wants to convert unused halls into a material warehouse. The modernisation will cost CZK 13m. The 2017 business plan counts on revenues of about CZK 800m.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 32.07
USD 1 = CZK 25.93
PX
917.55 +0.01%
DAX 11468.64 +0.03%
N100 929.36 %
DOW 19941.96 -0.16%
NASDAQ 5471.43 -0.23%
What's up Prague - WUPP#2
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.