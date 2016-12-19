Thursday, 22 December 2016

BILSTEIN CEE to invest CZK 378m in technologies in ČR

19 December 2016

BILSTEIN CEE plans to invest CZK 378m in a new technology in the Czech Republic in the coming three years. The planned projects include the purchase of a new packaging line for CZK 94.5m. The supplier will be chosen by mid-2017 and the line is expected to be put into operation in summer 2018. The company will also build new rolling equipment for cold-rolling of steel belts. The project investment will be between CZK 216m and 270m. The company also wants to convert unused halls into a material warehouse. The modernisation will cost CZK 13m. The 2017 business plan counts on revenues of about CZK 800m.

