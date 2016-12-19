Thursday, 22 December 2016

Colliers: 222,700 sq m of warehouses planned along D8

19 December 2016

The development plans along the D8 motorway that goes through the regions of Prague, Central Bohemia and Ústí currently include warehouse projects covering a total area of 222,700 sq m. Projects on 29,300 sq m are currently underway. More than 70% of the planned warehouses are located in the Ústí Region. The total development potential along the D8 offers a capacity of an additional 730,000 sq m. This information was provided in a Colliers International study entitled Ústí nad Labem Is Going Forward. The Czech Ministry of Transport opened the last D8 section between Lovosice and Řehlovice on December 17, 2016.

