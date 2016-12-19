Foreign Ministry presents video promoting Czech Republic
Prague, Dec 16 (CTK) - The Czech Foreign Ministry presented a video "Czechia Has Marvellous People" at a meeting with 200 entrepreneurs and Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka in its Prague seat Friday, saying that the video, shot in nine language versions, will serve to promote the Czech Republic abroad.
Chamber of Commerce Vice-President Borivoj Minar said businesspeople missed a similar spot for a long time.
"While foreign delegations presented video spots on their respective homelands and business activities at meetings with Czech entrepreneurs, the Czech delegations had nothing similar to offer," Minar said.
Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek said his ministry, too, saw a long-lasting deficit in the country's presentation qualities.
"We lacked a video spot that would introduce Czechia complexly as a country with diverse nature, top-level education and innovations, advanced economy and infrastructure, world-level culture and also as a country pleasant to live in," Zaoralek said.
The video will be presented at events such as business seminars during Zaoralek and other Czech state officials' trips abroad.
It can be also shown at events co-organised by Czech diplomatic missions abroad.
For the first time, it was presented at the Czech-Korean business forum in Seoul in November.
Next time it will appear on Monday at a business seminar in New Delhi during Zaoralek's official visit to India and Sri Lanka, Deputy Foreign Minister Ivana Cervenkova told CTK.
The five-minute video shows significant Czech personalities from various branches, including hockey player Jaromir Jagr, conductor Jiri Belohlavek, tennis player Petra Kvitova, actor and Karlovy Vary international film festival director Jiri Bartoska, heart surgeon Jan Pirk and photographer Jan Saudek.
It is accompanied by piano music by Antonin Dvorak, performed by leading Czech pianist Ivo Kahanek.
The video is available on the websites of the Foreign Ministry and the Chamber of Commerce.
