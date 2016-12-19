Thursday, 22 December 2016

KB has seen 10.8% increase in housing loans

CIA News |
19 December 2016

On September 30, 2016 Komerční Banka saw a 10.8% y/y increase in the overall volume of housing loans to individuals (that is, mortgages provided by KB and loans provided by Modrá Pyramida. The volume of mortgages increased 12.3 % to CZK 201.1bn. This was stated for ČIANEWS by spokesman Michal Teubner, who added that the volume of consumer loans extended by the KB Group increased 17 % to CZK 34.9bn.

Source: www.cianews.cz