KB has seen 10.8% increase in housing loans
On September 30, 2016 Komerční Banka saw a 10.8% y/y increase in the overall volume of housing loans to individuals (that is, mortgages provided by KB and loans provided by Modrá Pyramida. The volume of mortgages increased 12.3 % to CZK 201.1bn. This was stated for ČIANEWS by spokesman Michal Teubner, who added that the volume of consumer loans extended by the KB Group increased 17 % to CZK 34.9bn.
Source: www.cianews.cz
