ČS extended mortgages totalling CZK 40.5bn in 9M 2016
The bank Česká Spořitelna (ČS) extended 20,307 mortgages totalling CZK 40.5bn in 9M 2016, up 11% y/y and the highest total in ČS’ history. The spokesperson for ČS, Kristýna Havligerová, has told ČIANEWS that the average mortgage grew to CZK 1.9m from CZK 1.7m in 2016. Five-year fixations were most popular in recent years, but this year ČS registered higher demand for longer eight- and ten-year fixations.
Source: www.cianews.cz
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 32.07
USD 1 = CZK 25.93
PX
917.55 +0.01%
DAX 11468.64 +0.03%
N100 929.36 %
DOW 19941.96 -0.16%
NASDAQ 5471.43 -0.23%
