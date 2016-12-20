Thursday, 22 December 2016

ČS extended mortgages totalling CZK 40.5bn in 9M 2016

CIA News |
20 December 2016

The bank Česká Spořitelna (ČS) extended 20,307 mortgages totalling CZK 40.5bn in 9M 2016, up 11% y/y and the highest total in ČS’ history. The spokesperson for ČS, Kristýna Havligerová, has told ČIANEWS that the average mortgage grew to CZK 1.9m from CZK 1.7m in 2016. Five-year fixations were most popular in recent years, but this year ČS registered higher demand for longer eight- and ten-year fixations.

Source: www.cianews.cz