Activists chained to Russian embassy in Prague over Aleppo
Prague, Dec 19 (CTK) - Twenty activists from the group Kaputin chained themselves to the gate of the Russian embassy in Prague to warn of the situation in Aleppo plagued by the fighting between the Syrian government forces and rebels yesterday.
The group says Russia, too, is implicated in the conflict, siding with the Syrian military. It says the two countries' presidents, Vladimir Putin and Bashar Assad, are guilty of war crimes.
After about 15 minutes, the protest was interrupted by the police who cut the chains with which the activists were tied.
The protesters then sat down before the embassy gate. The police asked them to stop blocking the car entrance, which was refused by the group.
The police then detained the activists. The protest ended after about 60 minutes.
The protesters waved the banners describing Putin and Assad. One of them said: "Vladimir Putin Is a Gentleman", "Bashar Assad Is a Gentleman" and another "Putin shall by put in jail."
In addition, the protesters produced black papers with the caption "Aleppo."
One of the protesters, Syrian Hammam Yousef, told CTK that he protested because he disagreed with the Russian invasion.
Russia is supporting a dictator who has murdered 500,000 people in Syria, he said.
He said Syrians did not want Russians, Iraqis, anyone in their country, especially if they kill Syrian civilians
The Russian embassy has declined to comment on the affair.
The group Kaputin has said in its statement that "criminals Assad and Putin are committing a genocide in Syria, being responsible for hundreds of thousands of dead, civilians, women and children being no exception, and for the refugee wave and rise in terrorism and Islamism."
The hostilities in Aleppo, a stronghold of the rebels, ended last week, when it was conquered by Assad's military.
Evacuation from Aleppo resumed at the weekend. The United Nations says some 40,000 people want to get out of it.
