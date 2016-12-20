CBRE: Real estate investments to exceed EUR 3bn in 2017
Real estate investments in 2017 could exceed EUR 3bn. This stems from a study by CBRE, which monitors more than 50 ongoing transactions worth over EUR 3.3bn that could be completed in 2017. More than 50% of the total value should materialise in regions. Demand on the office market in Prague will be driven by company moving and expansion. The driving forces on the industrial and logistic market will be logistics, e-commerce and automotive. According to CBRE, retail market’s stability is supported by the fact that there are few new shopping centres.
Source: www.cianews.cz
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 32.07
USD 1 = CZK 25.93
PX
917.55 +0.01%
DAX 11468.64 +0.03%
N100 929.36 %
DOW 19941.96 -0.16%
NASDAQ 5471.43 -0.23%
