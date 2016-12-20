ForMin earmarks CZK 80m for humanitarian aid
Prague, Dec 19 (CTK) - The Czech Foreign Ministry put up tenders for humanitarian projects worth a total of 80 million crowns yesterday, it said, adding that the money should help people from Syria, Iraq and several African and Asian countries.
NGOs may gain up to four million crowns for a project. The deadline for them to submit applications is January 31, 2017, the ministry said.
The ministry wants to support three categories of projects. The first one is humanitarian aid distribution in Syria. Twenty million crowns are available within this category.
The second, also subsidised with 20 million crowns, focuses on projects in aid of people in Iraqi and Iraqi and Syrian refugees in neighbouring states such as Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey.
The third category, for which 40 million crowns have been earmarked, is designated for projects in aid of the victims of climate changes, local conflicts and forced resettlement in Ethiopia, South Sudan, Kenya, Nigeria, Central African Republic, Burma and Nepal.
Deputy Foreign Minister Martin Tlapa said Prague does not want to watch the critical situation in Syria inactively.
"That is why we want to provide effective humanitarian aid, in which our non-government partners play a crucial role. The Czech Republic helps the internal Syrian refugees as well as those staying abroad with gaining access to water and sanitary facilities, it supports health services, education of children and ways for the adults to earn their living," Tlapa said.
The Czech Republic has spent almost 470 million crowns on aid to Syria and Syrian refugees since 2012.
($1=25.882 crowns)
