Government to spend billions on hospital investments
Prague, Dec 19 (CTK) - The state will provide 8.4 billion crowns to the investments of seven large hospitals in the course of the next decade, the Czech government decided yesterday, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) has tweeted.
The hospitals are also to contribute to the hospitals from their own budgets.
The original proposal for the government meeting suggested that the hospitals' contribution should be 3.2 billion crowns.
"The government guarantees that large, state-run organisations will be able to be modernised and to look like 21st century facilities," Health Minister Miloslav Ludvik (CSSD) has told journalists.
"In recent years, there was a large investment debt. The government is solving it in this way," Ludvik said.
The total volume of the investments is 10.5 billion crowns and the state contribution 8.4 billion, he added.
"The projects are to be joined by state-run organisations because they are to sell their property for roughly 1.9 billion crowns through the Office for Government Representation in Property Affairs," Ludvik said.
The hospital budgets are mainly to cover the first part of the investments next year, which also includes preparation of the project documentation, he added.
($1=25.882 crowns)
