President signs stricter rules against terrorism into law
Prague, Dec 19 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman yesterday signed an amendment to the Penal Code that tightens punishment for terrorism support and introduces the special crimes of the funding and promotion of terrorism, the Presidential Office has said.
Those who publicly approve of terrorism will face from three to 12 years in prison instead of the current maximum of one year behind bars.
At present, the Czech law punishes the funding of terrorism within the crime of terrorist attack. The new amendment defines a separate crime of financial or any other support for terrorism for which 12 years in prison and property forfeiture can be imposed.
The amendment newly introduces the crimes of threatening with terrorism and participation in a terrorist group.
Moreover, it defines as crimes the giving or promising of a reward to a terrorist or the organising of fund-raising for such a reward, along with providing training for terrorists and travelling abroad with the aim to commit an act of terrorism as well as a robbery, theft or embezzlement, committed with the aim to enable or facilitate a terrorist act.
The amendment to the Penal Code is based on conditions set by international organisations and it is likely to take effect in February, after its promulgation in the Digest of Laws.
