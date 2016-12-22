Thursday, 22 December 2016

VZP to invest up to CZK 800m in information system

20 December 2016

Health insurance company Všeobecná Zdravotní Pojišťovna ČR (VZP) plans to build a brand new information system. This information was provided by VZP director Zdeněk Kabátek who added that the total investment beyond the existing annual cost of CZK 500m could range between CZK 700m and CZK 800m in the coming four years.

