AutoSAP: Car production in ČR up to 1 257 643
Motor vehicle production in the Czech Republic totalled 1 257 643 units in 11M 2016, up 8.1% y/y. Passenger car production totalled 1 251 321 (up 8.2%). The information was provided by the Automotive Industry Association (AutoSAP). Growth was reported by all three domestic producers, which continue to export the majority of their products. ŠKODA AUTO reported 10.67% growth, Kolín-based TPCA Czech 3.44% and Nošovice-based Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech 6.22%.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 32.07
USD 1 = CZK 25.93
PX
917.55 +0.01%
DAX 11468.64 +0.03%
N100 929.36 %
DOW 19941.96 -0.16%
NASDAQ 5471.43 -0.23%
What's up Prague - WUPP#2
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.