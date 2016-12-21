Thursday, 22 December 2016

AutoSAP: Car production in ČR up to 1 257 643

21 December 2016

Motor vehicle production in the Czech Republic totalled 1 257 643 units in 11M 2016, up 8.1% y/y. Passenger car production totalled 1 251 321 (up 8.2%). The information was provided by the Automotive Industry Association (AutoSAP). Growth was reported by all three domestic producers, which continue to export the majority of their products. ŠKODA AUTO reported 10.67% growth, Kolín-based TPCA Czech 3.44% and Nošovice-based Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech 6.22%.

