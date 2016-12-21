Berlin attack to blame on Merkel's migration policy, Babiš says
Prague, Dec 20 (CTK) - It is the migration policy of Chancellor Angela Merkel that is to blame for the Monday terrorist attack in Berlin, Czech Deputy PM, Finance Minister and ANO chairman Andrej Babis wrote on Facebook yesterday, adding that Germany has paid dearly for it.
A solution is the achievement of peace in Syria and the return of migrants to their home countries. There is no space for refugees in Europe, Babis wrote.
"It was her [Merkel] who nodded to migrants entering Germany and whole Europe in uncontrolled waves, without any documents and without [Europe's] knowledge of who they are," Babis wrote.
He wrote that both German and EU politicians should finally admit that they must stem the migrant inflow to Europe outside the European continent, and drop their political correctness with which they endanger Germans and the whole Europe.
"A solution is the peace in Syria and migrants' return to their homes. There is no space for them in Europe. They have to wait in refugee camps in Turkey," Babis wrote.
It is necessary to stop migration from Africa in Libya and to agree on providing financial aid to the countries that have been left by migrants, in order to prevent their departures, Babis wrote.
On Monday night, an attacker drove a truck into a Christmas market crowd in the centre of Berlin, killing 12 people and seriously injuring some 30.
