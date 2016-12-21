Thursday, 22 December 2016

Central Group to sell almost 1,250 apartments worth CZK 5bn

CIA News |
21 December 2016

Developer Central Group will sell almost 1,250 apartments for CZK 5bn in 2016. Sales will grow 25% y/y and revenues 40%. Board of directors chairman Dušan Kunovský has stated that the company is growing at a record rate, but the whole market is not experiencing a boom. Mr. Kunovský says that some 6,500 new apartments will be sold in Prague for CZK 30bn, up 5% y/y.

Source: www.cianews.cz