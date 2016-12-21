Credo and Talis invested EUR 4m into Price f(x)
Czech fund Credo Ventures (Credo) has acquired into its portfolio German IT firm Price f(x). Credo, together with London-based Talis Capital, invested totally EUR 4m into Price f(x). The start-up Price f(x) is involved with the development of software for sales and purchase price optimisation.
Source: www.cianews.cz
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 32.07
USD 1 = CZK 25.93
PX
917.55 +0.01%
DAX 11468.64 +0.03%
N100 929.36 %
DOW 19941.96 -0.16%
NASDAQ 5471.43 -0.23%
