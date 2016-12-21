Thursday, 22 December 2016

Credo and Talis invested EUR 4m into Price f(x)

21 December 2016

Czech fund Credo Ventures (Credo) has acquired into its portfolio German IT firm Price f(x). Credo, together with London-based Talis Capital, invested totally EUR 4m into Price f(x). The start-up Price f(x) is involved with the development of software for sales and purchase price optimisation.

