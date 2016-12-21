Czech diplomacy denounces attack on Russian ambassador in Ankara
Prague, Dec 20 (CTK) - The Czech Foreign Ministry has denounced last night the attack on the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, who died of the wounds sustained briefly afterwards in Ankara on Monday.
The attack occurred during the inauguration of an exhibition staged by the Russian embassy.
According to the witnesses, the attacker made it clear that the deed is a revenge taken for the north Syrian city of Aleppo, which was bombarded mainly by the Russian air force in the past weeks.
"We consider the crime an attack on the rights of all diplomats to safely exercise their duties and to represent their countries in the world. The act of bloody violence aimed at the diplomat is particularly despicable because the mission of diplomacy has always been to seek understanding through negotiations," the ministry wrote on its web page.
The ministry offered its sympathies to Karlov's family and to the other victims who were injured in the shooting.
"In the anti-terrorism struggle, the Foreign Ministry clearly stands on the side of democratic countries and it fully supports them," the ministry wrote.
Jiri Ovcacek, spokesman for Czech President Milos Zeman, tweeted that every decent person must denounce such a murder. "The others can perversely rejoice," he wrote.
