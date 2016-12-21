Fed Cup team receives best Czech tennis player annual award again
Prerov, North Moravia, Dec 20 (CTK) - The Czech women's tennis team, which won the Fed Cup for the third time this year, received the 2016 best Czech tennis player award today.
The Fed Cup team won the award last year as well.
The Czech women defeated the French team 3-2 in the Fed Cup final.
Tomas Berdych was named the the best Czech tennis player of the year among men today, for the seventh time in a row. Karolina Pliskova was named the best among women, replacing Petra Kvitova who won in the six previous years.
Kvitova did not attend the ceremony because she was attacked in her flat this morning by an unknown man who chose her at random and wounded her playing hand with a knife. She underwent an operation this evening.
The prize for advancing in the WTA standings went to Barbora Strycova and the prize for advancing in the ATP standings to Adam Pavlasek.
Czech tennis association head Ivo Kaderka also awarded the players who won bronze medals at the Rio Olympics last summer - Kvitova in women's singles, Strycova and Lucie Safarova in women's doubles, and Radek Stepanek and Lucie Hradecka in mixed doubles.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 32.07
USD 1 = CZK 25.93
PX
917.55 +0.01%
DAX 11468.64 +0.03%
N100 929.36 %
DOW 19941.96 -0.16%
NASDAQ 5471.43 -0.23%
What's up Prague - WUPP#2
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.