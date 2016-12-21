Thursday, 22 December 2016

Lowest salaries in culture, schools sectors to go up, PM says

21 December 2016

Prague, Dec 20 (CTK) - The employees with the lowest salaries in the culture, education, social and healthcare sectors should have their salaries increased by 5 to 9 percent as of next July, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) said after a meeting at the Government Office yesterday.
The pay rise has been proposed by Labour and Social Affairs Minister Michaela Marksova (CSSD).
Sobotka said Finance Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) approved the step.
The higher salaries would cost one billion crowns from the state budget in 2017. The increase is to concern employees of cultural institutions, non-teachers employed by schools ran by regional authorities, social workers and administrative and technical workers in healthcare facilities.
Marksova is also preparing a new model of a higher indexation of pensions, which would cost approximately three billion crowns more a year than the current model.
In the past few years, the pension account had an annual deficit of about 30-50 billion crowns.
($1=25.926 crowns)

