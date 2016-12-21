People are bringing candles, flowers to German embassy in Prague
Prague, Dec 20 (CTK) - A place of commemoration was created spontaneously outside the German embassy during the night where people have been laying candles and flowers to pay tribute to the victims of the Monday attack in Berlin and the embassy will display books of condolences there, its press department said yesterday.
It said the books of condolences will be on display on Wednesday from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 14:00 to 16:00.
A truck drove into the crowd at a Christmas market in Berlin last night, killing minimally 12 people and injuring dozens of others.
Flags are flown at half-mast at the embassy.
The City of Prague will light the Petrin lookout tower with the German tricolour tonight.
"We have decided to express our sympathy in connection with the attacks this way," Prague City councillor Jan Wolf told CTK.
The lookout tower was also lit with the French national colours after the Nice attacks in July and with the Belgian colours after terrorists launched attacks on the Brussels airport and underground in March.
In reaction to the Berlin attack, the Czech police have toughened security measures in Prague and other towns. Police patrols will remain reinforced until early January, Interior Minister Milan Chovanec said yesterday.
Security measures have also been toughened by the Prague City Hall, mainly in public transport and the city centre including Christmas markets, the City Hall announced in a press release yesterday.
Prague will send a letter of condolences to the mayor of Berlin, its partner city, and to the German embassy in Prague, Mayor Adriana Krnacova (ANO) told journalists.
