ČEZ will raise tariff wages by 5% in 2017

22 December 2016

The agreement on the supplement of the collective agreement results in a growth in tariff wages paid in the company ČEZ by 5% in 2017. Contractual wages will grow by 2.2%, ČIANEWS was told by company spokeswoman Soňa Holingerová. According to her words, the company will allocate the volume particularly to departments and positions with the highest need of recruitments and retaining employees. She said that the agreement applied to parent company ČEZ employing about 5,500 people. ČEZ’s subsidiaries were negotiating on wages separately.

