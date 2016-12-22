ČLFA provides 14.9% more money for financing of vehicles
Members of the Czech Leasing and Financial Association (ČLFA) provided 8.3% more money with help of personal loans, revolving loans and direct financing in the third quarter of 2016. The members raised the volume of consumer loans for financing of cars by 14.9%. According to Libor Bosák, the chairman of the board of directors of ČLFA, the association showed almost the same growth as the European average. He said that the above-average growth in trades was recorded in the financing of cars for households.
Source: www.cianews.cz
