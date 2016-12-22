Czechs have no reason to reduce Christmas celebrations, PM says
Prague, Dec 21 (CTK) - There is no reason for the Czechs to reduce or cancel their celebrations of Christmas and New Year, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) told reporters yesterday, in reaction to the Monday terrorist attack in Berlin.
The government is taking measures for the people to feel safe and it has intensified the police patrolling of public places, he said.
"I suppose that we should not allow the attack to spoil our Christmas holidays. I would like to assure citizens of the Czech Republic once more that the government will be doing its utmost in the following days and weeks for people to feel safe in our country. I believe that we will have calm Christmas in the Czech Republic," Sobotka said.
He pointed to the Tuesday agreement with Police President Tomas Tuhy and Interior Minister Milan Chovanec (CSSD) on the reinforcement of the police who would be patrolling public places, mainly where New Year's celebrations were expected.
"We want the Czech Republic to be prepared, to be a safe place. This si also a certain preventive signal sent to anyone who would like to disturb the public peace or threaten the citizens' safety," Sobotka said.
hol/dr/ms
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 32.07
USD 1 = CZK 25.93
PX
917.55 +0.01%
DAX 11468.64 +0.03%
N100 929.36 %
DOW 19941.96 -0.16%
NASDAQ 5471.43 -0.23%
What's up Prague - WUPP#2
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.