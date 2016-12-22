Thursday, 22 December 2016

Czechs have no reason to reduce Christmas celebrations, PM says

ČTK |
22 December 2016

Prague, Dec 21 (CTK) - There is no reason for the Czechs to reduce or cancel their celebrations of Christmas and New Year, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) told reporters yesterday, in reaction to the Monday terrorist attack in Berlin.
The government is taking measures for the people to feel safe and it has intensified the police patrolling of public places, he said.
"I suppose that we should not allow the attack to spoil our Christmas holidays. I would like to assure citizens of the Czech Republic once more that the government will be doing its utmost in the following days and weeks for people to feel safe in our country. I believe that we will have calm Christmas in the Czech Republic," Sobotka said.
He pointed to the Tuesday agreement with Police President Tomas Tuhy and Interior Minister Milan Chovanec (CSSD) on the reinforcement of the police who would be patrolling public places, mainly where New Year's celebrations were expected.
"We want the Czech Republic to be prepared, to be a safe place. This si also a certain preventive signal sent to anyone who would like to disturb the public peace or threaten the citizens' safety," Sobotka said.
