Embassies' reps in Prague commemorate victims of Berlin attack
Prague, Dec 21 (CTK) - Representatives of embassies have been signing the book of condolences at the German Embassy in Prague since the morning to commemorate the victims of the Monday terrorist attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.
People have laid several dozen candles and many flowers outside the embassy. They started bringing them in the Monday night.
An unknown terrorist drove with a lorry into the crowd at the Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz square in Berlin on Monday, killing 12 people. Another 30 people suffered serious injuries.
People can express their support for Germany by signing the book of condolences at the German embassy in Prague from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 14:00 to 16:00 yesterday.
Representatives of the Canadian, Serbian, Russian and Italian embassies came to offer their condolences shortly after 10:00.
Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) wants to light a candle outside the embassy and sign the book of condolences in the afternoon.
Not so many people came to the German embassy yesterday compared with July when Czechs offered their condolences at the French embassy in Prague to commemorate the victims of the lorry attack in Nice, which claimed more than 80 lives.
Security measures were intensified in the Czech Republic in reaction to the Berlin attack. A special police officer was deployed to patrol the German embassy.
Interior Minister Milan Chovanec (CSSD) wants to release further security measures later yesterday.
He also intends to check the safety of Prague Christmas markets in the afternoon.
