Thursday, 22 December 2016

PM expresses sympathy to families of Berlin attack victims

ČTK |
22 December 2016

Prague, Dec 21 (CTK) - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka expressed sympathy to the families of Monday's Berlin attack victims by making an entry into the book of condolences at the German embassy in Prague yesterday, and said European countries must cooperate in fighting against terrorism.
Sobotka said Germany has not asked Prague for any special measures in connection with the attack.
"I strongly regret the lost human lives. I want to express deep sympathy to the families of the victims of the horrible attack in Berlin and also solidarity with and support for the German government's fight against terrorism," Sobotka wrote in the book of condolences.
Before, he and Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek (CSSD) laid flowers and lit candles at the embassy entrance.
Sobotka told journalists that it is extremely important for European countries to support each other in fighting terrorism and extremism and to secure good mutual cooperation.
He said Czech security forces have been receiving information from their German counterparts, but no request for any special measures has been addressed to them so far.
The Interior Ministry does not underestimate the situation and it has introduced measures across the country to enable security forces to intervene in case of an increased danger, Sobotka said.
In Berlin, the perpetrator drove a truck into a Christmas Market crowd on Monday evening, killing 12 people and injuring many others.
Still on Monday night, Czech Interior Minister Milan Chovanec (CSSD) announced a toughening of security measures across the country and reinforcement of police patrols in places with a high concentration of people.

