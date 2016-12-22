PM rejects FinMin saying Merkel to blame for Berlin attack
Prague, Dec 21 (CTK) - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) criticised yesterday Deputy Prime Minister Andrej Babis's (ANO) statement that German Chancellor Angela Merkel is to blame for the terrorist attack in Berlin on Monday.
"Instead of making shouts, we need to resolve the migrant crisis and protect the citizens' safety. We must table feasible concepts, feasible solutions and begin implementing them," Sobotka said.
He said the Czech Republic has a number of objections to the steps Germany is taking in the migrant crisis, but it is important to seek a joint European solution.
Sobotka said the EU agreement with Turkey on returning migrants from Greece or the securing of the Balkan countries' borders, in which Czech police take part, help tackle the situation.
Babis wrote on Facebook on Monday that the Berlin attack is to blame on Merkel's policy.
"It was her (Merkel) who allowed the migrants to get to Germany and the whole of Europe in uncontrolled waves, without documents, and so without the knowledge who they really are."
Babis wrote that Germany is now paying dearly for this.
The attack on a Christmas market with a lorry cost 12 lives and another 30 people suffered serious injuries.
