Poll: Nearly all Czechs decorate Christmas tree
Prague, Dec 21 (CTK) - The most common Christmas tradition in the Czech Republic is the decorating of the Christmas tree, which is done in 94 percent of households, according to a CVVM poll whose results were released yesterday.
Four out of five households buy or make an advent wreath and two thirds of them respect the custom that one should not leave the table during supper on Christmas Eve, after which the presents are unwrapped in most Czech households.
About half of Czech households cut an apple in two, sing Christmas carols, put carp's scales under plates and bring home cut cherry tree twigs, the poll showed.
Almost two in five households have a Nativity scene at home.
Women observe the traditions more often than men. Age of the respondents played no major role in this respect, however, people over 60 years decorate the Christmas tree and have advent wreaths at home less often, the poll showed.
