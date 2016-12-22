Thursday, 22 December 2016

Transtech will deliver 49 streetcars for CZK 4bn to Finland

22 December 2016

Finnish Transtech, a subsidiary of ŠKODA TRANSPORTATION, will deliver a total of 49 new streetcars to Helsinki. The public transit company in Helsinki has opted for 20 low-rise streetcars for Helsinki and signed a contract on the intention to deliver 29 streetcars for the new line Raide-Jokeri connecting Helsinki and Espoo. The price of both contracts exceeds CZK 4bn.

