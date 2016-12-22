Transtech will deliver 49 streetcars for CZK 4bn to Finland
Finnish Transtech, a subsidiary of ŠKODA TRANSPORTATION, will deliver a total of 49 new streetcars to Helsinki. The public transit company in Helsinki has opted for 20 low-rise streetcars for Helsinki and signed a contract on the intention to deliver 29 streetcars for the new line Raide-Jokeri connecting Helsinki and Espoo. The price of both contracts exceeds CZK 4bn.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 32.07
USD 1 = CZK 25.93
PX
917.55 +0.01%
DAX 11468.64 +0.03%
N100 929.36 %
DOW 19941.96 -0.16%
NASDAQ 5471.43 -0.23%
What's up Prague - WUPP#2
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.