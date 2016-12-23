Accused former governor Vaňhová suspends ČSSD membership
Chomutov, Norht Bohemia, Dec 22 (CTK) - The former governor of the Usti Region, Jana Vanhova, suspended her membership of the Czech Social Democratic Party (CSSD), Milos Houda, deputy chairman of the CSSD in Chomutov has told CTK.
Together with 23 other people, Vanhova has been accused in the current case of machinations within the Northwest Regional Operational Programme (ROP). She chaired the CSSD cell in Chomutov.
Houda said Vanhova attended the meeting of the party district executive committee which complied with her request for membership suspension.
He said he is sure that she feels innocent.
Vanhova headed the Usti Region in 2008-12. She was deputy governor in 2012-16. She was a member of the CSSD central executive committee.
Her life partner was businessman Roman Houska, an influential party member. He was shot dead by former soldier Michal Krnac outside his house in Chomutov three years ago. Krnac was sentenced to 13 years in prison.
Last week, Vanhova's former deputy and former CSSD head in the Usti Region, Arno Fisera, terminated his CSSD membership.
The police have accused 24 people of harming the interests of the EU and other crimes in connection wiht ROP Northwest European subsidies.
A big part of the accused are people who assessed the projects.
One of the accused is Petr Navratil, current chairman of the regional CSSD branch in the Karlovy Vary Region and Cheb mayor.
Other accused include two former influential members of the rightist Civic Democratic Party (ODS), former senator Alexandr Novak and businessman Daniel Jezek.
Jezek is the only one to have been taken into custody.
