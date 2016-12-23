Case of Czech prosecuted in Sudan develops hopefully
Brussels, Dec 22 (CTK) - A new hope has emerged in the case of Petr Jasek, a Czech prosecuted in Sudan for suspected anti-state activities, EU diplomacy chief Frederica Mogherini has written in a letter to Czech MEPs, adding that she is closely watching Jasek's trial, MEP Tomas Zdechovsky's spokeswoman has told CTK.
Human and civic rights protection is the EU's priority in relation to Sudan, Mogherini wrote.
Citing Jasek's defence lawyers, Mogherini wrote that the Sudanese have now stopped speaking about suspected espionage on Jasek's part.
This may indicate that the case is developing in a good direction, she wrote.
She wrote that the EU ambassador to Sudan recently discussed the Jasek case with Sudanese President Umar Bashir, who told him that it is a complex affair in which the government would not interfere during the trial procedure.
He assured the EU ambassador that a solution will be found together with Czech authorities after the court issues a verdict, Mogherini wrote.
The EU and other organisations have been criticising the human rights violation and violence against minorities in Sudan. Many years ago, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued a warrant for Bashir's arrest on suspicion of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.
Jasek was detained in Sudan last year.
The Czech Foreign Ministry says he went to Sudan as a missionary to help local Christians.
Sudanese authorities accused him of seven crimes including espionage and other activities aimed against the state. It is not clear how tough punishment he may face.
In October, the European Parliament approved a resolution in support of Jasek. On December 5, a court session within his trial was attended by representatives of the EU embassy.
