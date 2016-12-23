Friday, 23 December 2016

Czech woman dies in Berlin terrorist attack

ČTK |
23 December 2016

Berlin/Prague, Dec 23 (CTK) - A Czech female citizen, who lived and worked in Germany on a long-tiem basis, died in the Monday terrorist attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, the Czech Foreign Ministry said last night.
The woman, Nada Cizmar, was one of the 12 victims of the attack in which a lorry drove into the crowd, the ministry said.
Her husband was missing her from Monday. The police eventually found out that based on a DNA analysis and other identification, she is one of the dead.
Her husband said she worked with a German employer in Berlin.
Foreing Minister Lubomir Zaoralek offered his sympathies to the woman's family.
The probable perpetrator of the attack, Anis Amri of Tunsia, is searched for in Germany and other European countires.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.