MfD: Czech firm produces inflatable dummy tanks
Prague, Dec 22 (CTK) - The Czech firm Inflatech produces inflatable tanks as pieces of dummy equipment that has always been used by armies to mislead the enemy and that still remains a part of military tactics in the 21st-century battlefields, daily Mlada fronta Dnes (MfD) writes yesterday.
Inflatech, a family firm based in Decin, north Bohemia, follows up the tradition from the first half of the 20th century when inflatable dummy tanks were made of rubber and weighed up to one tonne, the paper writes.
Compared to its predecessors, Inflatech uses far more advanced technologies. Its tank replicas are hand-made of synthetic silk covered with polyurethane, which are foldable. One of its latest products, a dummy U.S. Abrams tank, weighs 59 kg when folded up, the paper writes.
It takes two minutes to inflate the tank replica, it writes, adding that a compressor is a part of the packaging.
After being folded, a dummy tank can be used by soldiers repeatedly in combat, up to 50 times, MfD writes.
The Czech-made dummies can even cheat a radar with thermal vision, because inside of them, there are heating spirals simulating the heat generated by engines in operation.
"Our tank is exceptional not only because it can cheat the enemy, if they have no binoculars, at a distance of more than 150 metres, but it can also reflect radio waves to make itself indiscernible from real equipment," Inflatech co-owner Vojtech Fresser is quoted as saying.
The firm is capable of producing one tank a month. The tank prices start at 25,000 dollars, MfD writes.
Inflatech, with 15 employees, can produce any replica of real military equipment according to a model.
It offers, for example, dummy Russian fighter planes and BUK missile system, the daily writes.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.92
USD 1 = CZK 25.87
PX
917.53 0.00%
DAX 11456.10 -0.11%
N100 928.88 %
DOW 19918.88 -0.12%
NASDAQ 5447.42 -0.44%
What's up Prague - WUPP#2
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.