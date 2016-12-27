Wednesday, 28 December 2016

APEK: e-commerce turnover increased to CZK 31.5bn in 4Q

CIA News |
27 December 2016

In 4Q 2016 the turnover of online sales of goods exceeded CZK 31.5bn, which represents a y/y increase of more than 20 %. This was reported by the Association for Electronic Commerce (APEK). With anticipated full-year turnover totaling CZK 97bn for online sales of goods, e-commerce will account for 9.2 % of Czech retail. Executive director Jan Vetyška said that during the last Advent weekend e-shops had twice the turnover of 2015. Interest was highest in toys, electronics and also clothing, cosmetic products and books.