Czech humanitarian group's Syrian employee dies in Aleppo bombing

27 December 2016

Prague/Damascus, Dec 26 (CTK) - A Syrian employee of People In Need (CvT), a Czech humanitarian organisation, died in a bombing not far from Aleppo on Saturday as the fifth victim from the CvT staff in Syria since 2012, the CvT announced in a press release on Monday.

Hasan Said Sun died, together with his wife, children and other members of his family, in an air bombing that hit their home.

Sun worked as a regional coordinator of the CvT's Aleppo-based office.

"Unfortunately, attacks on civilians have become a part of the ongoing war and they have escalated in the past months," Tomas Kocian, the CvT's coordinator for aid in Syria, said.

Since 2012, when the CvT started to operate in Syria, it has delivered direct aid to more than two million Syrians.

Its aid has been financed through public fund raising campaigns in the Czech Republic.

The CvT has been supplying food, water and blankets to the families that have been forced to leave Aleppo.

