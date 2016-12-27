Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Rockaway will buy tourism portals from portfolio of German Unister

CIA News |
27 December 2016

Investment group Rockaway has signed an agreement for the purchase of tourism portals from the portfolio of German company Unister. The transaction, which group CEFC is participating in, includes German online travel agency ab-in-den-urlaub.de (AIDU) and online air ticket merchant fluege.de. The joint portfolio of Rockaway and CEFC already includes travel agency Invia.cz, which is active on four markets. Rockaway investment partner and Invia board of directors chairman Jaroslaw Czernek said that the aim is the synergy of portals and the creation of a platform for online services that will target a market with 140m residents. The transaction should be completed at the start of 2017.