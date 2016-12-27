Rockaway will buy tourism portals from portfolio of German Unister
Investment group Rockaway has signed an agreement for the purchase of tourism portals from the portfolio of German company Unister. The transaction, which group CEFC is participating in, includes German online travel agency ab-in-den-urlaub.de (AIDU) and online air ticket merchant fluege.de. The joint portfolio of Rockaway and CEFC already includes travel agency Invia.cz, which is active on four markets. Rockaway investment partner and Invia board of directors chairman Jaroslaw Czernek said that the aim is the synergy of portals and the creation of a platform for online services that will target a market with 140m residents. The transaction should be completed at the start of 2017.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.68
USD 1 = CZK 25.87
PX
920.35 +0.39%
DAX 11472.24 +0.19%
N100 932.20 %
DOW 19945.04 +0.06%
NASDAQ 5487.44 +0.45%
What's up Prague - WUPP#2
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.