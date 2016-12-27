Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Summary: Insurer expenditures will total tens of billions of CZK

27 December 2016

The healthcare expenditures of Všeobecná Zdravotní Pojišťovna ČR will in 2017 reach CZK 161.7bn. Average costs per policyholder should total CZK 27,371. Česká Průmyslová Zdravotní Pojišťovna expects to spend CZK 27.8bn (up CZK 1.3bn y/y). Average costs per policyholder are expected to total CZK 22,376 (up CZK 910). The costs of medical services provided to clients of Revírní Bratrská Pokladna, Zdravotní Pojišťovna should increased by roughly 6 % to almost CZK 10bn but the medical insurance plan has yet to be approved. Zaměstnanecká Pojišťovna Škoda plans to spend CZK 3.57bn on these services (+6.1 %). This equals CZK 25,042 per policyholder. This is based on a survey by ČIANEWS.