ČEZ Distribuce to launch Interflex European project
ČEZ Distribuce has announced that it will launch on January 1, 2017, the INTERFLEX European smart grid project. INTERFLEX, coordinated by French electricity distributor Enedis, focuses on the raising of European distribution networks’ flexibility. ÈEZ Distribuce plans to focus on the integration of renewable and decentralised resources into the distribution grid, electricity accumulation and integration of electric vehicle recharging stations into the distribution grid. The project was supported from the LCE-2-2016 theme, focusing e.g. on smart distribution network research and testing.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.68
USD 1 = CZK 25.87
PX
920.35 +0.39%
DAX 11472.24 +0.19%
N100 932.20 %
DOW 19945.04 +0.06%
NASDAQ 5487.44 +0.45%
What's up Prague - WUPP#2
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.