Wednesday, 28 December 2016

ČEZ Distribuce to launch Interflex European project

CIA News |
28 December 2016

ČEZ Distribuce has announced that it will launch on January 1, 2017, the INTERFLEX European smart grid project. INTERFLEX, coordinated by French electricity distributor Enedis, focuses on the raising of European distribution networks’ flexibility. ÈEZ Distribuce plans to focus on the integration of renewable and decentralised resources into the distribution grid, electricity accumulation and integration of electric vehicle recharging stations into the distribution grid. The project was supported from the LCE-2-2016 theme, focusing e.g. on smart distribution network research and testing.