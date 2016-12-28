Wednesday, 28 December 2016

ČSÚ: Confidence in economy up y/y in December

CIA News |
28 December 2016

The aggregate confidence indicator quantified by a basic index dropped 0.2 pts to 99.1 pts in December 2016. Enterprise confidence indicator lost 0.4 pts m/m to 97.1. Consumer confidence indicator grew 0.8 pts to 108.7. The aggregate confidence indicator, enterprise confidence indicator and consumer confidence indicator are all higher than a year ago. This stems from the data from the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ).