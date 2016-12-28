ČSÚ: Confidence in economy up y/y in December
The aggregate confidence indicator quantified by a basic index dropped 0.2 pts to 99.1 pts in December 2016. Enterprise confidence indicator lost 0.4 pts m/m to 97.1. Consumer confidence indicator grew 0.8 pts to 108.7. The aggregate confidence indicator, enterprise confidence indicator and consumer confidence indicator are all higher than a year ago. This stems from the data from the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ).
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.68
USD 1 = CZK 25.87
PX
920.35 +0.39%
DAX 11472.24 +0.19%
N100 932.20 %
DOW 19945.04 +0.06%
NASDAQ 5487.44 +0.45%
What's up Prague - WUPP#2
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.