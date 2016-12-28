Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Central Group: 97% of apartments in Garden Towers are sold

CIA News |
28 December 2016

Totally 629 of apartments in Residence Garden Towers in Prague-Žižkov, offered by developer Central Group, have been sold already. Last 19 apartments remain available. The property, sized totally 9,060 m2, offers 727 parking places. The building includes also three commercial facilities – a restaurant, café and grocery stores. Two years ago, when Central Group put the apartments on sale, the average price reached CZK 57,800 per m2.