Central Group: 97% of apartments in Garden Towers are sold
Totally 629 of apartments in Residence Garden Towers in Prague-Žižkov, offered by developer Central Group, have been sold already. Last 19 apartments remain available. The property, sized totally 9,060 m2, offers 727 parking places. The building includes also three commercial facilities – a restaurant, café and grocery stores. Two years ago, when Central Group put the apartments on sale, the average price reached CZK 57,800 per m2.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.68
USD 1 = CZK 25.87
PX
920.35 +0.39%
DAX 11472.24 +0.19%
N100 932.20 %
DOW 19945.04 +0.06%
NASDAQ 5487.44 +0.45%
What's up Prague - WUPP#2
Hello everyone! It's our first video of What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.