Court quashes verdict in Nagyová's intelligence abuse case
Prague, Dec 27 (CTK) - A Czech court of appeal has again quashed the verdict acquitting Jana Necasova, former prime minister's close aide and current wife, and several other suspects of military intelligence (VZ) abuse, Czech Television reported on Tuesday.
The case involves Necasova and three former VZ officers.
The first instance court will have to deal with it again for the fourth time.
Necasova, still under her former name Nagyova, is suspected of abusing the VZ to gain information about the life of Radka Necasova, former wife of prime minister Petr Necas (Civic Democrats, ODS, in office 2010-2013) in 2012 in order to speed up his divorce.
The affair, together with other ODS-related scandals, sank Necas's coalition government in June 2013.
The first instance court imposed a one-year suspended sentence on Jana Necasova in 2014.
In a new trial in May 2015, the judge concluded that no crime was committed and acquitted the suspects.
The state attorneys, however, appealed the verdict. The case returned to the first instance court which acquitted the suspects again in June.
The state attorneys appealed the acquitting verdict again and the court of appeal cancelled it on Friday, CT reported.
