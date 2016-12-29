Thursday, 29 December 2016

AAA Auto sold almost 41,000 cars in 11M 2016

Used car dealership chain AAA AUTO sold almost 41,000 cars in the Czech Republic in 11M 2016. ŠKODA Octavia and ŠKODA Fabia are the most popular models in the firm’s sales centres. AAA AUTO’s operating director Petr Vaněček has stated that Volkswagen ranked third with its Passat model. The group estimates that it has sold ca. 70,000 cars in Central Europe in 2016. AAA AUTO anticipates its 2millionth client in 2017.