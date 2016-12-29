EnvironMin issues binding positions for priority projects
Ministry of Environment issued on December 23, 2016, two binding positions on the upgrade of the Sudoměřice – Votice railroad route and building of the southeast section of Otrokovice bypass road. Minister Richard Brabec (ANO) has stated that the goal is to build a new two-track route in Sudoměřice – Votice section that will raise railroad traffic safety and reduce noise levels. The minister has added that the goal of the Otrokovice southeast bypass road is to take traffic out of densely populated areas. Both decisions are part of nine priority projects for which the Czech government has agreed exemptions from new EIA positions with the European Commission.
