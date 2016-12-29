MVV Energie to invest CZK 0.5bn in two years
In the next two years, MVV Energie CZ will invest roughly CZK 0.5bn in the modernisation and eco-friendliness of its sources, networks and production facilities. Among other things, it will start converting the main steam pipeline branch into a heat pipeline in Liberec in 2017. For ČIANEWS, this information was provided by board member Libor Žížala, adding that a slight year-on-year decrease in financial results was expected for 2016 due to lower prices on the electricity market, recurring mild winter, and preparation for investments in eco-friendliness and modernisation in some of the group companies. The MVV Energie CZ Group consists of 15 companies with a stable number of almost 500 employees.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.04
GBP 1 = CZK 31.77
USD 1 = CZK 26.00
PX
923.54 +0.35%
DAX 11474.99 +0.02%
N100 932.51 %
DOW 19833.68 -0.56%
NASDAQ 5438.56 -0.89%
Cinema: Passengers
If nothing goes wrong, space travel seems relatively boring. The audience knows that multiple catastrophes need to be solved. Passengers, a new sci-fi flick starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, cuts right to the chase. Find movies showing at theaters near you: Prague.TV Cinema Listings!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.