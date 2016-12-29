Thursday, 29 December 2016

MVV Energie to invest CZK 0.5bn in two years

CIA News |
29 December 2016

In the next two years, MVV Energie CZ will invest roughly CZK 0.5bn in the modernisation and eco-friendliness of its sources, networks and production facilities. Among other things, it will start converting the main steam pipeline branch into a heat pipeline in Liberec in 2017. For ČIANEWS, this information was provided by board member Libor Žížala, adding that a slight year-on-year decrease in financial results was expected for 2016 due to lower prices on the electricity market, recurring mild winter, and preparation for investments in eco-friendliness and modernisation in some of the group companies. The MVV Energie CZ Group consists of 15 companies with a stable number of almost 500 employees.