Friday, 30 December 2016

Czech football coach Vrba ends in Russian Makhachkala

ČTK |
30 December 2016

Moscow, Dec 29 (CTK) - Pavel Vrba, who coached the Czech national football team from January 2014 to June 2016, ended in the post of coach of the Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala after six months within the club's austerity measures, a source close to Vrba confirmed on Thursday.

After the Czech national team failed to advance from its group at the football championship in France last summer, Vrba signed a contract with Makhachkala.

Anzi ended in the 11th position in the Russian league after the autumn part of the present season under Vrba.

The Dagestani club recently changed its owner due to financial problems and started selling its best players.

According to media, Vrba had brief talks with the Sparta Praha club in early December, but he decided to stay in Makhachkala.

Vrba, 53, coached Viktoria Plzen in 2008-2013, winning the Czech league with the team twice and advancing to the group stage of the Champions' League twice.

