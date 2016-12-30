Czech GIBS inspection accuses 300 officers a year
Prague, Dec 29 (CTK) - The Czech General Inspection of Security Forces (GIBS), which started working five years ago, accused approximately 300 people a year, mostly police officers.
In 2012-2015, the GIBS accused nearly 1200 people, including 700 police officers, 300 civilians, 145 Prison Service employees, 145 customs officers and two of its own inspectors. More than 400 of the suspects were found guilty and 100 were found not guilty. The prosecution was conditionally halted in 120 cases.
The data for 2016 are not available yet.
Most of the suspects were accused of abuse of power.
At the end of 2015, the GIBS had 239 officers and 46 civilians. Its budget for next year is 307.5 million crowns.
The GIBS was criticised after the so called Vidkun case related to suspected corruption of entrepreneurs, police officials and politicians in Olomouc, north Moravia. The GIBS began the investigation four years ago, but it later shelved the case. However, a new investigation by the anti-mafia police led to corruption charges. Ivan Bilek resigned from the post of GIBS director due to the case and he was replaced by Michal Murin.
