Mass for Berlin attack victims to be held in Prague
Prague, Dec 29 (CTK) - A mass in commemoration of the recent Berlin attack victims will take place in the Charles Borromeo Church in Prague's Lesser Town central neighbourhood next Wednesday, the German embassy has announced on its website.
The mass will be held in both Czech and German languages.
On December 19, the perpetrator drove with a truck into a Christmas market crowd in the centre of Berlin, killing 12 people including a Czech woman. About 50 people got injured.
The commemorative mass begins at 15:00, the embassy has written, inviting everybody to the event.
Last week, people laid candles and flowers in front of the embassy and signed condolence books on display.
The Czech victim of the Berlin attack is Nada Cizmarova, 35, who lived and worked in Germany.
