Shoptet, Zboží.cz: Turnover in e-shops grows to over CZK 100bn
The total turnover recorded by Czech e-shops exceeded the threshold of CZK 100bn in 2016. The turnover reached CZK 81bn in 2015. This stems from a survey published by the company Shoptet and comparer Zboží.cz. The network of e-shops increased by 500 y/y to 38,500 e-shops. The number of active Internet users grew to over 6.9 million in 2015. Although Czech Post (41%) and PPL (14%) are still among the most popular kinds of shop delivery, an increasing number of people are using alternative ways, such as personal pick-up. Particularly the service Zásilkovna was used by 12% of customers compared with 6% in 2015.
