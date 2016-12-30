Three percent of newborn babies have other than Czech citizenship
Prague, Dec 29 (CTK) - One in 30 children born in the Czech Republic in 2015, or 3631 babies, had other than Czech citizenship, mostly Vietnamese (1041), Ukrainian (917) and Slovak (509), according to data released by the Czech Statistical Office (CSU).
In 2004-2015, 10,041 Vietnamese, 7,474 Ukrainian, 4,286 Slovak, 1,975 Russian, 1,171 Mongolian, 758 Chinese and 585 Moldovan children were born in the country.
From 1995 to 2015, 2.15 million children were born in the Czech Republic, including nearly 40,500 foreigners.
At present, 4.6 percent of the inhabitants (almost half a million people) are foreigners and more than half of them have permanent residence in the country. A large part of the foreigners are citizens of other member countries of the European Union.
In 1995, children with foreign citizenship represented 0.7 percent of the babies born in the Czech Republic, compared to 3 percent in 2012 and 3.3 percent in 2015.
According to the latest data, 43 percent of the foreigners living in the country are in their 20s or 30s, 35 percent are in their 40s and 50s, 14 percent are children and teenagers, and 8 percent are over 60 years old.
On average, foreign women living in the country do not have more children than Czech women, but they become mothers in a lower age. Ukrainian and Vietnamese women usually deliver their first baby after the age of 20, while Czech mothers at the age of 28 on average.
If one of the parents of a newborn is Czech, their baby born in the country receives Czech citizenship, the Interior Ministry writes on its website. If both parents are foreigners, they must apply for a visa or residence permit for their baby within two months after birth. The baby's residence permit or visa will expire by the same deadline as those of the parents.
