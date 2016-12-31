Friday, 30 December 2016

TAMEH Czech launches fluid boiler for CZK 1.8bn

CIA News |
31 December 2016

Ostrava-based TAMEH Czech, part of the joint-venture of ArcelorMittal and Tauron, has launched the new fluid boiler K14 for CZK 1.8bn. The new boiler replaced the four oldest coal-fired boilers. It will reduce emissions of sulphur by 1,000 tonnes and emissions of nitrogen by 700 tonnes a year. The technology was built by Finnish Valmet. The construction was commenced on December 15, 2014. Part of steel used for the construction of the boiler was developed by ArcelorMittal Ostrava and its subsidiaries.