ČNB: Interest rates on corporate loans increased to 1.89%
Interest rates on new loans advanced to non-financial companies in November 2016 went up to 1.89% on average. Rates on loans up to CZK 7.5m increased to 3.09%. Rates on loans between CZK 7.5m and CZK 30m went up to 1.93%. Interest rates on new loans over CZK 30m jumped to 1.79%, according to figures published by the Czech National Bank (ČNB).
Source: www.cianews.cz
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.59
USD 1 = CZK 25.64
PX
921.61 +0.22%
DAX 11481.06 +0.26%
N100 930.74 %
DOW 19762.60 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5383.12 -0.90%
