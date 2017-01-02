Monday, 2 January 2017

ČNB: Interest rates on corporate loans increased to 1.89%

2 January 2017

Interest rates on new loans advanced to non-financial companies in November 2016 went up to 1.89% on average. Rates on loans up to CZK 7.5m increased to 3.09%. Rates on loans between CZK 7.5m and CZK 30m went up to 1.93%. Interest rates on new loans over CZK 30m jumped to 1.79%, according to figures published by the Czech National Bank (ČNB).

