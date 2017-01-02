AgrMin plans 2017 expenditure of CZK 52bn
In 2017, the Ministry of Agriculture plans expenditure in the amount of CZK 52bn. The ministry has an allocation of CZK 20.2bn from the national budget; the remainder will come from the EU. Direct EU payments make up the highest item (CZK 23.2bn), spokeswoman Markéta Ježková told ČIANEWS. In 2017, the ministry will continue to support animal production, growing of fruit, vegetables and so-called sensitive commodities. It also plans to complete the legislative process regarding the amendment to the act on viniculture and winegrowing, the hunting act and the veterinary act.
Source: www.cianews.cz
